New pump promises to make breast feeding more convenient for women

LAS VEGAS, NV (WCMH) – A Silicon Valley company is showing off a new kind of breast pump that promises to make the process more convenient for women.

New mothers who pump breast milk often find the process uncomfortable and inconvenient. The equipment can be bulky and loud, and the process can be painful.

A Silicon Valley company introduced a new kind of breast pump this week at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The company says the ‘Willow’ is the first smart, wearable breast pump.

The device fits in a woman’s bra, pumps silently and is dishwasher safe.

The Willow launches this spring and will retail for $430.