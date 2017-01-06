No major changes at John Glenn Airport after Fort Lauderdale shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) –Officials at John Glenn Columbus International Airport say they remain at a heightened sense of security as they always are, but there is nothing out of the ordinary happening at CMH after a gunman opened fire at the airport in Fort Lauderdale earlier Friday.

NBC4’s Courtney Yuen was told the incident in Fort Lauderdale has not made too much of an impact on flights at John Glenn.

Some passengers NBC4 talked to say they still feel safe flying.

“Unfortunately, it’s just another on top of a long list of mass shootings that have been happening and I think that it points towards a really tense climate in the country right now,” said traveler Meg Odell. “In terms of feeling safe about flying, I do.”

Airport officials encourage passengers, as they always do, “If you see something, say something.”

A flight from Rickenbacker International Airport to Fort Lauderdale was cancelled Friday afternoon, as was a flight from Fort Lauderdale to Rickenbacker.