Ohio skeletal remains identified as missing Florida woman

(Credit: Greene County Sheriff)
XENIA, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say skeletal remains found by mushroom hunters in southwest Ohio last May have been identified as a Florida woman who was reported missing from an Ohio city.

Greene County’s sheriff and Ohio’s attorney general say a DNA sample from a relative helped confirm the remains as those of Tiffany Dawn Chambers. Springfield police Chief Steve Moody says Chambers was 33 when she was last seen in Springfield in July 2015. Moody says Chambers had lived in the Jacksonville, Florida, area.

Authorities trying to determine what happened to Chambers say her death is now a homicide investigation.

The remains were found May 1 in a wooded area near Xenia, southeast of Dayton. Investigators unveiled a forensic facial reconstruction in December to help identify the remains.

