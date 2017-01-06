Crews resume search for missing plane in Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, OH (AP) — Officials looking for a plane that disappeared a week ago in Ohio with six people aboard say divers guided by an underwater locator beacon detector are searching the bottom of Lake Erie.

Beacon transmissions helped narrow the search area. But officials say the divers have only a few inches of visibility, so they’ll move slowly as they feel around the lake bottom.

The water search resumed Friday in extremely cold weather. Authorities say they’re looking for debris by air and along the shore as weather permits.

The plane vanished shortly after takeoff from a Cleveland airport Dec. 29. Officials say they’ve found some debris consistent with the missing plane.

The Columbus-bound Cessna 525 Citation, piloted by John T. Fleming, president of a Columbus beverage distribution company, disappeared from radar over the lake on Dec. 29. On the plane also were Fleming’s wife, Suzanne Fleming, their teenage sons, Jack and Andrew, and two neighbors, Brian Casey and his 19-year-old daughter, Megan Casey, a freshman nursing student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The Casey’s were residents of Powell, Ohio.

All six were returning to Columbus after attending a Cleveland Cavaliers game in downtown Cleveland.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.