SeaWorld announces death of Orca whale Tilikum

ORLANDO, FL (WFLA) – SeaWorld Orlando announced the death of Orca whale Tilikum on Friday.

SeaWorld said Tilikum passed away early Friday morning surrounded by trainers, care staff and veterinarians.

Tilikum came to SeaWorld Orlando 25 years ago and is estimated to have been 36-years-old.

“Tilikum had, and will continue to have, a special place in the hearts of the SeaWorld family, as well as the millions of people all over the world that he inspired,” said President & CEO of SeaWorld Joel Manby.

“My heart goes out to our team who cared for him like family.”

Tilikum was profiled in the movie “Blackfish,” which sparked controversy about how the park cares for its animals.

The official cause of death has not been determined.