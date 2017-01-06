Travelers from Florida glad to be back in Columbus after airport shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – There were several flights coming into Columbus tonight from Florida after a gunman shot 13 people at a south Florida airport on Friday, killing five.

Most everyone arriving at John Glenn Columbus International Airport from Florida seemed calm and glad to be back in the Buckeye State. Some were a little shaken up after hearing what happened in Fort Lauderdale, but it didn’t stop any of them from getting on a plane to come back to Columbus.

“Everything seemed a little bit chaotic today,” said Abbey Ebert, who was traveling from Fort Myers. “There’s definitely more heightened security. It seems like everyone was more aware.”

Ebert was coming home after vacation.

“Probably what freaks you out the most is knowing that it could’ve been me, it could’ve been anyone and especially when you’re getting ready to leave vacation that’s the last thing you want to be worried about,” she said.

The Tomsik family had just arrived back from Orlando.

“When we heard the news it was a little nerve-racking because we have some kids with us,” said Bob Tomsik.

He said at the Orlando airport, they noticed extra security and officers in uniform.

“As a parent it made me feel good knowing that people are watching over us,” said Tomsik.

Other travelers almost didn’t get on their plane after hearing about what happened in Fort Lauderdale.

“At one point we were like we’re getting in the Cadillac Escalade and driving back home we’re not getting on a plane,” said Karen Johnston, who was traveling from Ft. Myers.

“It was close to home,” said Jennifer Faires, also traveling from Ft. Myers. “We were just right across the state, not far, a couple hours.”

“We’re happy to be home safe, but just pray for the families that were involved,” she said.

A flight from Fort Lauderdale to Columbus was canceled earlier this evening.