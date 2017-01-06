WATCH: Hilarious video ‘sums up motherhood in 34 seconds’

AMERICAN FORK, UT (WCMH) — A mom of quadruplets is summing up her life while taking refuge in her pantry, and the internet is loving it.

Ashley Gardner just wanted a moments peace from the chaos of raising four toddler girls, so she posted a video of herself hiding in her kitchen pantry enjoying a licorice whip.

“Mom desperately needed a treat to get through the rest of the night,” Garner says in her video. “Is that wrong?”

Gardner goes on to show why she’s laying low, and that’s when things get adorable.

“They don’t ever go away,” Garner says as the camera pans down to see her little ones looking in from the bottom of the door.

“Hi! Hi! Hi,” her kids say in response.

Ashley and Tyson Gardner struggled with infertility for years, until boom, they found out they were having quadruples. Ashley’s reaction to an ultrasound showing quadruplets went viral in 2014.

They’ve since nicknamed their four girls, Indie, Esme, Scarlett and Evangeline, “The Quad Qquad” and have started a series of family YouTube videos. Ashley’s latest vid already has over 1.2 million views and more than 2 million views on Facebook in less than 48 hours.