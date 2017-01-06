Woman drove on sidewalk, killing man in wheelchair

ORLANDO, FL (WCMH) — A man in a wheelchair was killed when the driver of an SUV drove onto the sidewalk, striking the man and a woman standing next to him.

It happened at an intersection in Orlando, Florida that was recently widened and improved to provide safer walkways and sidewalks for pedestrians, NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports.

Police say the driver of the SUV stopped at the intersection but then suddenly pulled out of her lane. She then struck another SUV before going onto the sidewalk and hitting the man in the wheelchair and a woman. The driver then struck a blue pickup truck.

The man in the wheelchair died on scene. The woman who was struck was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the accident, but no charges have been filed against the driver.