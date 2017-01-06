Yahoo deletes tweet that included racial slur

associated-press-logo By Published:
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2016, file photo, the logo of Yahoo appears on a smartphone in Frankfurt, Germany. Yahoo Finance deleted a tweet that accidentally included a racial epithet Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2016, file photo, the logo of Yahoo appears on a smartphone in Frankfurt, Germany. Yahoo Finance deleted a tweet that accidentally included a racial epithet Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)

Yahoo Finance says it accidentally tweeted out a racial epithet when promoting a story about the cost of President-elect Donald Trump’s plans to increase the size of the U.S. Navy.

The headline for the story on Yahoo Finance is, “Trump Wants a Much Bigger Navy: Here’s How Much It’ll Cost.” But when it was tweeted Thursday, the word “bigger” had an “n” as its first letter instead of a “b.”

The tweet was deleted and Yahoo Finance tweeted an apology , chalking it up to a spelling error. A company spokeswoman referred to the statement when asked for further comment.

Yahoo’s mistake quickly became a trending topic on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s