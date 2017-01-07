Are you hearing the Weather Crawl & want to fix it? Here is how

Columbus (WCMH) – We have had some phone calls about hearing our STORM TEAM 4 Weather Crawl on your tv, vs hearing the programming. Here is how to fix it.

First off, I am not an engineer, so I am not going into the technical side.

From my understanding this is something all stations are required to put through on a secondary audio channel for those who have difficulty viewing over the air TV. This way the weather crawls are done via audio so those who have trouble seeing the crawl can still hear it.

If you can hear the crawl, your TV is new enough to change between the two audio channels we are broadcasting.

On your TV remote find the “MTS” or the “SAP” button, push it once or twice and listen to hear if the programming returns & the crawl goes away

If that doesn’t work, you may have to go through your settings on your tv to change to the primary audio channel (however I have not found a single tv where the first step doesn’t work)

When you watch on your TV you most likely will see a message telling you that you have switched between the two audio channels. On this tv in the example it said “1 English” and “2 Spanish”. In this case “2 Spanish” is where the audio for our weather crawl lives.

Again, I am not an engineer, and I am not the official rules guy for our station🙂 I just know that if you are missing out on the audio from your favorite shows because you can hear our weather crawl, it is because you have the wrong audio channel set on your tv. This is not an NBC4 specific thing either, so it will fix other channels with the same problem.

Let your friends/family know, and if you have any questions, you can email me and I can ask our more teckkie people about it!

Take care

-Dave