Arson investigator called to fire in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Fire battled flames on the city’s northeast side Saturday night.

Crews were called to Columbus Micro Systems in the 5000 block of Westerville Road just after 8pm.

Battalion Chief Steve Martin says when crews arrived on scene they saw smoke but sprinklers in the building had extinguished most of the flames.

Crews worked to control hot spots and clear smoke from the building without causing more damage to the building.

Martin says an arson investigator has been called to the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

