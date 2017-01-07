Blue Jackets suffer second straight loss, fall 5-4 to Rangers

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) stops a shot by the Minnesota Wild during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in St. Paul, Minn.(AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) stops a shot by the Minnesota Wild during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in St. Paul, Minn.(AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets have suffered their second straight loss after winning 16 in a row.

Columbus led for most of the game against the New York Rangers, but a three goal third period by the Rangers put them over the top with a 5-4 win over Columbus.

Columbus hosts the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday with little margin for error in the stacked Metropolitan Division.

For the past five weeks, the Blue Jackets were defined by a winning streak that fell one short of the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins’ NHL record. Their power play led the league, 2013 Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky was on top of his game and there was excitement around a club that missed the playoffs the past two seasons.

