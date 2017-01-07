Cavs’ J.R. Smith and wife Jewell share difficult family news about newborn baby

CLEVELAND (WCMH) — J.R. Smith and his wife Jewell Harris released a video Saturday through the sports website Uninterrupted, saying their new baby arrived 5 months early.

Baby Dakota weighs only 1 pound, Harris said. She is 5 days old as of Saturday.

“We know we’re not the only family going through this, who has been through this, and who will ever go through it, that’s why we decided to share what we’re going through with you guys,” she said.

Harris asked everyone to keep the family in their prayers.

Smith is currently out of commission for the Cavs after needing thumb surgery.