Cavs’ J.R. Smith and wife Jewell share difficult family news about newborn baby

nbc4-icon By Published: Updated:

CLEVELAND (WCMH) — J.R. Smith and his wife Jewell Harris released a video Saturday through the sports website Uninterrupted, saying their new baby arrived 5 months early.

Baby Dakota weighs only 1 pound, Harris said. She is 5 days old as of Saturday.

“We know we’re not the only family going through this, who has been through this, and who will ever go through it, that’s why we decided to share what we’re going through with you guys,” she said.

Harris asked everyone to keep the family in their prayers.

Smith is currently out of commission for the Cavs after needing thumb surgery.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s