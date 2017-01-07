Family member: Guernsey Co. woman dies in Fort Lauderdale shooting, husband wounded

People are shown on the tarmac at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area at the airport Friday, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody in an attack that sent panicked passengers running out of the terminal and onto the tarmac, authorities said. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
SENECAVILLE, OH (WCMH/AP) — A Guernsey County couple are among the victims of a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport, according to a family member.

The family member confirmed to NBC4 that Senecaville resident Shirley Timmons, 70, was killed Friday. Her husband Steve was shot. The family member says Steve, 70, is now in stable condition.

The Timmonses owned The Mayfair stores in Cambridge, according to AVC News.

The couple’s 51st wedding anniversary was in three weeks.

Officials have not named any of the victims of Friday’s shooting, though family members are coming forward. Three other people have been identified. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

