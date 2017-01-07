Family member: Guernsey Co. woman dies in Fort Lauderdale shooting, husband wounded

SENECAVILLE, OH (WCMH/AP) — A Guernsey County couple are among the victims of a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport, according to a family member.

The family member confirmed to NBC4 that Senecaville resident Shirley Timmons, 70, was killed Friday. Her husband Steve was shot. The family member says Steve, 70, is now in stable condition.

The Timmonses owned The Mayfair stores in Cambridge, according to AVC News.

The couple’s 51st wedding anniversary was in three weeks.

Officials have not named any of the victims of Friday’s shooting, though family members are coming forward. Three other people have been identified.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.