Future Buckeyes shine in Army All-American Bowl

SAN ANTONIO (WCMH) — No program had more recruits invited to showcase their talents in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl than Ohio State. Nine commits were welcome.

In the fourth quarter, Jeffrey Okudah, a 5-star defensive back out of Grand Prairie, Texas, had his little sister put that scarlet hat on his head. It’s the seventh 5-star recruit the Buckeyes have landed in this year’s class.

Okudah will join many other five-stars, including Tate Martell, who was quarterbacking the West team.

Commit Chase Young’s East team won the game, 27-17.