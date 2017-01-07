Future Buckeyes shine in Army All-American Bowl

okudah

SAN ANTONIO (WCMH) — No program had more recruits invited to showcase their talents in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl than Ohio State. Nine commits were welcome.

In the fourth quarter, Jeffrey Okudah, a 5-star defensive back out of Grand Prairie, Texas, had his little sister put that scarlet hat on his head. It’s the seventh 5-star recruit the Buckeyes have landed in this year’s class.

Okudah will join many other five-stars, including Tate Martell, who was quarterbacking the West team.

Commit Chase Young’s East team won the game, 27-17.

 

