Intoxicated off-duty officer drops gun, causes evacuation of movie theater

MILFORD, OH (WCMH) — An intoxicated off-duty police officer caused a the evacuation of a movie theater last night in Milford, Ohio.

According to WLWT, witnesses told police that a drunken woman was acting erratically and dropped a handgun in the middle of the Milford Rave Cinemas. No shots were fired, but the movie theater was evacuated.

“We sat two seats down from the lady they took out,” Tory Peterson told WLWT. He was in the theater when the disturbance happened. “She seemed a little strange, you know, and once the movie started, she stood up a couple of times and started to grab toward my fiancée who was beside me.”

Peterson and his fiancée moved to different seats, but the woman proceeded to bother other people in the theater.

“The lady started messing with people on the other side of us,” Peterson said. “While it was happening, she dropped a pistol.”

Another moviegoer then grabbed the pistol and went outside to wait for the police to arrive.

The woman was Shauna Lambert, an off-duty police officer. Lambert was arrested and charges are pending for possessing a weapon while intoxicated and inducing panic.