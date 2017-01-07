Louisiana wildlife agent shot several times during traffic stop

PERRYVILLE, LA (AP) — A Louisiana wildlife agent has been hospitalized after being shot multiple times while on patrol.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says 25-year-old Tyler Wheeler of Monroe stopped a vehicle while patrolling in Morehouse Parish at about 2 a.m. Saturday. Department officials said in a statement that Wheeler was shot multiple times.

Department spokesman Adam Einck says Wheeler was on a routine check for illegal night hunting when the incident occurred.

Wheeler has been an agent for more than two years. He was airlifted to the LSU Health Shreveport Trauma Center for treatment. The extent of his injuries wasn’t immediately available.

Louisiana State Police and other authorities are searching for the shooter. No description of the shooter or the shooter’s vehicle has been released.

Asking you keep this brave enforcement agent in your thoughts. https://t.co/pjlR2bmg8V — LaWildlife&Fisheries (@LDWF) January 7, 2017