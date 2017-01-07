Man tries to clear his name after kitty litter was mistaken for meth

HOUSTON, TX (WCMH) — A Houston man arrested in December after authorities discovered what they said was methamphetamine in his car is working to clear his name now that the charges have been dropped.

“People have been calling me a kingpin or drug lord,” Ross Lebeau told KTRK. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office sent a news release out, along with a photo of Lebeau, alleging Lebeau was a drug dealer after discovering a sock filled with kitty litter in his car. The news spread like wildfire.

“They thought they had the biggest bust in Harris County,” Lebeau said. “This was the bust of the year for them.”

Lebeau said his father had given both him and his sister socks filled with kitty litter to keep inside their cars. It was supposed to keep the windows from fogging up. However, when Lebeau was arrested during a traffic stop, the kitty litter tested positive for meth in two field tests.

The third test by the Harris County forensic lab revealed it was not meth, and the case was dismissed this week.

However, Lebeau says the accusation has caused him to lose work and that his reputation has suffered.

“Where do I go to build my reputation back?” Lebeau asked.

Lebeau doesn’t blame the deputies for doing their job. He and his attorney say the field tests were faulty.

“Ultimately, it might be bad testing equipment they need to reevaluate,” said Lebeau’s attorney, George Reul.

Lebeau is working to clear his name, but because the news of the initial arrest spread online, it may haunt him for years to come.

“I would like an apology,” he said. “I was wrongly accused. I’m going to do everything in my power to clear my name.”