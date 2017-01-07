Morgan Co. Sheriff searching for missing woman

MORGAN COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help searching for a missing person.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff, 48-year-old Crystal Ann Corbin was reported missing on Dec. 30, 2016. Corbin was last seen at her home on Dec. 27, 2016. Officials say that Corbin told her she was going away for a few days with a friend unknown to her family. She also said she would return by Dec. 29. When she didn’t return by Dec. 30, her family reported her missing.

On Saturday, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the Stockport Volunteer Fire Department and the Chesterhill Volunteer Fire Department searched 7 acres of wood surrounding Corbin’s home without finding any traces of her.

Corbin stands at 5’3” and weighs about 180 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes. Corbin’s family says she may have taken a small suit case with about three weeks of medication with her. Officers say Corbin is known to visit gambling establishments in multiple states.

Anyone with information about Corbin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at 740-962-4044 or email sheriff.mcgrath@morgancounty-oh.gov.