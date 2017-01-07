One person injured in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on the south side Saturday night.

It happened around 11:05pm. Police were dispatched to the 3000 block of Markham Road for the report of a shooting.

One person was taken to Mount Carmel West Hospital in stable condition.

No other details were available.

