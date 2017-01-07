Police: One man dead after shooting in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say one person is dead after the report of a shooting in east Columbus Saturday night.

Police and EMS were called to 1251 Simpson Drive around 9:25pm for the report of a shooting.

Police say multiple shots were fired.

Dispatchers with Columbus Police confirm one man was pronounced dead at the scene.

This marks the second homicide of the year according to police.

