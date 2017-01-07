Seahawks host Lions in NFC Wild Card round

SEATTLE, WA (AP) — Seattle’s misfiring run game has found its legs in the first half.

Specifically the legs of Thomas Rawls.

Rawls had 103 yards with about three minutes left in the half. He had nine carries on Seattle’s 60-yard touchdown drive that was capped with Paul Richardson’s one-handed catch to give the Seahawks a 7-0 lead.

Seattle was held under 90 yards rushing as a team in each of its last three regular season games. Rawls topped 100 yards only once this season, when he had 106 yards in Seattle’s win over Carolina in early December.

Golden Tate missed an early chance to make an impact in his return to Seattle.

The Detroit receiver dropped a third-down pass over the middle, and the Lions and Seahawks traded three-and-outs to start Saturday night’s playoff game.

Tate played for Seattle from 2010-13 before joining the Lions. Detroit could use a big game from its receivers to help quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has been dealing with a finger injury on his throwing hand.

Meanwhile, for the first time since he hurt his left knee in Week 3, Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson doesn’t appear to be wearing a brace on it.