US Marshals announce top most-wanted fugitives

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals’ office has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives and is looking for tips that lead to their arrests.

Donovan Danzy

Danzy is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for trafficking in drugs.

Danzy is described as a black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 250 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Sara Holmes

Holmes is wanted by the United States Marshals Service for a supervised release violation.

Holmes is described as a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

Danielle Lorah

Lorah is wanted by the Columbus Division of Police of tampering with evidence.

Lorah is described as a white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

Sparkle McKinney

McKinney is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for possession of heroin.

McKinney is described as a black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and there are rewards available.