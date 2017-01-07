Woman sleds to store after winter storm

MEDFORD, OR (WCMH) — After a winter storm, driving can be dangerous, but life’s necessities may still require you to leave your home and brave the elements. One Oregon woman decided she wasn’t going to let the snow delay her errands and put her sport to good use.

Competitive dog-sledder McKenzie Mayor decided to mush her way to the store after East Medford received several inches of snow.

“I mean I loved it,” Mayor told KOBI. “It was just weird because I never thought in a million years I could go mushing down my street.

Mayor’s sledding adventure also caught the attention of everyone at the store.

“There was all these people outside the store taking photos and so it was kind of fun,” she said. “They were like, ‘What? Will you take me to work?’”

Despite the novelty of the trip, Mayor says it wasn’t without difficulties. The snow wasn’t deep enough for her to use the sled’s break, so she had to improvise.

“What you can do when you’re going is you step on it, and it slows you down,” she explained.

Even though her trip to the store was a little challenging, she said it wasn’t just her that enjoyed the journey — her dogs Ruca, Bridger and Sitka loved it too.

“It’s not only a passion for the people, but it’s a passion for the dogs,” Mayor said. “It’s really neat to see the dogs so passionate about it. They love it.”