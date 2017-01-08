Alcohol suspected in fatal crash in Delaware County

DELAWARE CO., (WCMH) –The Ohio State Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a crash in Delaware County.

The single car crash happened around 2:20am on Sunday in the area of State Route 37 west of State Route 203 in Radnor Township.

24-year-old Nathan J. Culbertson, of East Liberty, Ohio, was driving a Honda Accord westbound on State Route 37 when he drove off the right side of the roadway, over corrected, drove off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Culbertson was transported to Ohio State Wexner Medical Center where he died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Radnor Township, Tri Township fire departments and the Delaware County EMS.

State Patrol says alcohol is suspected in the crash.  Culbertson was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

