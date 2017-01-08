Awards season kicks of with the 74th Golden Globe Awards

HOLLYWOOD, CA (WCMH) — Tonight, Hollywood’s awards season kicks off with the 74th Golden Globe Awards. Comedian and late night host Jimmy Fallon will take a stab at hosting Hollywood’s biggest party. The show will air on NBC4 from 7pm to 11pm ET.

With seven nominations, the Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling-led movie La La Land leads the pack. The film is up against movies like 20th Century Women, Deadpool, Florence Foster Jenkins and Sing Street for Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy. The modern-day musical is also up for Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Original Score. Both leads are up for Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress.

Moonlight is another contender, with six nominations of its own, including Best Motion Picture Drama. Other drama films nominated in the category include Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Lion and Manchester by the Sea.

The TV categories are dominated by The People vs O.J. Simpson: An American Crime Story, Game of Thrones and newcomers like Stranger Things, The Crown, This Is Us and Westworld.