Columbus police, fire hockey teams prepare for annual charity game

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The capital city is getting hyped up for a big hockey game next weekend–the First Responder Face-Off!

Columbus police and firefighters will battle it out in a rivalry game, but the whole event raises money and awareness for causes that are close to them.

The game is Jan 17 at 4:30 pm at the Schottenstein Center.

Jake Suslowitz from the Columbus Division of Fire and Blake Griffith from the Columbus Division of Police joined NBC4 on Sunday to chat about the upcoming game.

Game tickets purchased here for First Responder Night with Ohio State Hockey benefit the International Firefighter Cancer Foundation and Get Behind The Badge charities.

The Buckeyes face Arizona State University before the police and fire teams take the ice at 4:30 p.m.

 

