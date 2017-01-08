Firefighters battle fire in southeast Columbus

genericfire

COLUMBUS (WMCH) — Firefighters are battling a fire on the southeast side of Columbus Sunday evening.

Crews were called to the area of 4618 Channing Terrace for the report of a fire around 6:41pm.

Battalion Chief Martin says a second alarm was called out for the fire but all second alarm crews were quickly relieved.

One person was taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation but is expected to be okay. No other injuries were reported.

Crews on scene continue to monitor for hot spots.

