Frigid temps have mixed reviews in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – It’s frigid to say the least. With subzero temperatures, it’s kind of hard to stay warm outside.

The arctic temperatures are challenging anyone who is willing to face the cold.

There is only one thing to do: bundle up!

“I have a jacket, gloves, and a hat and my hoodie,” said Keon Cameron.

“I got leggings underneath my jeans. Two pairs of gloves, a hoodie, a shirt, two tops, and two T-shirts,” said Lovenna Morris.

Others love the winter weather.

“It’s great, it’s great for business,” said Jonathan Bart, owner of Clintonville Outfitters. “The first two days when it gets cold people kind of shutter in but then when they realize that it’s here for the season They come out and start to get the warm clothes and things.”

If you’re worried about the cold, look on the bright side: it’s only 71 days until spring.