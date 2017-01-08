Frigid temps have mixed reviews in Central Ohio

Tyler_HS By Published: Updated:
cold-weather

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – It’s frigid to say the least. With subzero temperatures, it’s kind of hard to stay warm outside. 

The arctic temperatures are challenging anyone who is willing to face the cold. 

There is only one thing to do: bundle up! 

“I have a jacket, gloves, and a hat and my hoodie,” said Keon Cameron. 

“I got leggings underneath my jeans. Two pairs of gloves, a hoodie, a shirt, two tops, and two T-shirts,” said Lovenna Morris. 

Others love the winter weather. 

“It’s great, it’s great for business,” said Jonathan Bart, owner of Clintonville Outfitters. “The first two days when it gets cold people kind of shutter in but then when they realize that it’s here for the season They come out and start to get the warm clothes and things.”

If you’re worried about the cold, look on the bright side: it’s only 71 days until spring. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s