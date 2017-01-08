Man found dead outside of businesses on southeast side

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a 33-year-old man was found dead Sunday morning on the southeast side.

Officers arrived at 2169 S. James Rd. at about 9:35 a.m. on reports of a body laying on the ground.

Medics pronounced 33-year-old Savaughn L. Conner dead.

Police are investigating his death as a homicide, the 3rd in Columbus in 2017.

