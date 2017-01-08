Man found dead outside of businesses on southeast side

nbc4-icon By Published:
sirens

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a 33-year-old man was found dead Sunday morning on the southeast side.

Officers arrived at 2169 S. James Rd. at about 9:35 a.m. on reports of a body laying on the ground.

Medics pronounced 33-year-old Savaughn L. Conner dead.

Police are investigating his death as a homicide, the 3rd in Columbus in 2017.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s