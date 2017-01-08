Ohio parents overdose on heroin at White Castle while kids are with them

nbc4-icon By Published: Updated:
heroinweb

SHARONVILLE, OH (WCMH) — A mother and father overdosed at a White Castle near Cincinnati while their children were sitting with them, WKRC reports. 

Jessica Williams, 28, and Marc Williams, 37, both pleaded not guilty to child endangering and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marc was found sitting partially in a chair, with his face learning into the window. Jessica was reportedly lying on the floor.

The couple’s 3-year-old and 9-month-old children were with them, according to WKRC. An officer said the 3-year-old gave the restaurant manager a container that contained  “cut straw with residue consistent with drug abuse, along with a blue pill.” The little girl said it was her father’s container.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s