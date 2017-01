WHITEHALL OH., (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a body was discovered in Whitehall Sunday.

Whitehall Police say the body of 23-year-old Ryan T. Przeslica was found in the area of 865 Westphal Avenue around 9:48am.

Although it’s unknown how the body came to be at that location, police say it appears to have been there for several hours.

Przeslica was from the Strongsville, Ohio area and was recently homeless.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Whitehall Police Department.