Senecaville neighbors stunned at news local woman died in airport shooting

SENECAVILLE (WCMH) — The news of Friday’s shooting in Fort Lauderdale shocked people across the nation, but hit especially hard in a small Ohio village that is now mourning one of its residents.

A family member said Senecaville resident Shirley Timmons, 70, was killed Friday and her husband Steve was shot. The family member says Steve, 70, is now in stable condition.

Timmons’ grandson, Steve Reineccius, provided CNN with the following statement:

Shirley Timmons was an amazing daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. For Shirley, it was all about family. She and her husband of 51 years met when they were in the 8th grade. They were high school sweethearts with the perfect love story. She was a cheerleader and Homecoming Queen with the man of her dreams. Together they built a close, loving family with their three daughters, three son-in-laws and eight grandchildren. For Shirley, family meant vacations, football games and holiday traditions. She was the most loving, passionate mother who had a love for life and truly sparkled. She will continue to sparkle through her husband, mother, three daughters, and eight grandchildren. She touched many and was loved by all. She will live in our hearts forever and will be truly missed. We love you mom and grandma.

Parishoners at Christ’s Lutheran Church in Cambridge said they were waiting for the family to make a statement before anyone spoke to the media. The Timmons’ daughter attends that church, people said.

At a local store, Chevie Oliver told NBC4 that he lived down the road from the Timmonses, though he did not know them personally.

“It’s really upsetting, being from a small town here,” said Chevie Oliver, who lives in Senecaville. “Everyone kind of knows everybody. . . . For something to hit kind of close to home like that, it makes you a little shaky.”

Oliver said the town is close-knit and that it’s a “family atmosphere” in the village whenever something tragic like this happens.

“When one thing happens to another family, it kind of happens to all of us,” he said.

Officials have not named any of the victims of Friday’s shooting, though family members are coming forward. Three other people have been identified.

