A Tradition: Family celebrates ninth Eagle Scout

PAPILLION, NE (WOWT) Only four percent of Boy Scouts become Eagle Scouts. Neil Armstrong, the first man on the moon, was one. So was President Gerald Ford.

Now one Papillion, Nebraska family has nine.

Seth DePriter didn’t initially jump at the chance to go into scouting five years ago.

“I was tempted to say ‘No’ originally,” he said on the night he received his Eagle badge.

His father leaned on tradition and convinced him to give it a shot.

“He said, ‘I’m an Eagle Scout. You should be one,'” explained Seth. “So I followed in his footsteps and here I am.”

Seth’s father Jim is an Eagle Scout. So are Seth’s two uncles. Five of his cousins are also Eagle Scouts.

Seth: “8 relatives and now I’m the 9th one. It’s amazing.”

With so many Eagle Scouts in the family – scouting must have been a huge influence when Seth’s grandfather was growing up. But it wasn’t. He wasn’t even a cub scout.

His grandpa – or his dad’s dad — only got involved as an adult and as a leader.

Seth’s father: “It’s unbelievably amazing. It shows you the power of getting involved. 9 eagle scouts. He was a cub master. Scout master — the fruits of selflessness.