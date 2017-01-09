Army seeks biodegradable seed-planting ammunition

WASHINGTON (WCMH) – Citing the environmental impact of hundreds of thousands of training rounds, the US Army is seeking a way to minimize the environmental impact.

According to a request for proposals from the Army, the Army manufactures and consumes hundreds of thousands of training rounds every year. The rounds are fired at proving grounds and ranges in the US and around the world.

The components of the training ammunition require hundreds of years or more to fully decompose, according to the Army. When civilians come across an old round, they often have no way of knowing if it is still live.

These rounds include low-velocity 40mm grenades; 60mm, 81mm, and 120mm mortars; shoulder-launched munitions; 120mm tank rounds; and 155mm artillery rounds. The projectiles, and in some circumstances the cartridge cases and sabot petals, are either left on the ground surface or several feet underground.

To lessen the impact, the Army is looking for a biodegradable material to replace the current training round materials. The Army wants to embed bioengineered seeds into the ammunition to grow environmentally friendly plants that remove soil contaminants and further consume the biodegradable material.

The request for proposals was released in November and closes on February 8.