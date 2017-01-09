Central Ohio man relieved to be home after being at airport during Ft. Lauderdale shooting

By Published: Updated:
People are shown on the tarmac at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area at the airport Friday, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody in an attack that sent panicked passengers running out of the terminal and onto the tarmac, authorities said. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
People are shown on the tarmac at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area at the airport Friday, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody in an attack that sent panicked passengers running out of the terminal and onto the tarmac, authorities said. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Central Ohio man is back home, after a trip which took him to Fort Lauderdale on the same day a gunman opened fire at the south Florida airport.

Sean Carpenter said he arrived at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, just after the gunfire ended.

He learned about what happened before deplaning, when his mother called to make sure he was safe.

Carpenter said much of the commotion he saw was outside of the airport.

“As we left the airport, you could see traffic backed up for miles because they weren’t letting anyone in,” he said. “There were police authorities. There were helicopters. I felt lucky that I landed when I did.”

Carpenter said he left the airport with a gentleman, who was there picking up friends.

He later took an Uber to his destination.

“Another person that was going to the same conference as I did landed about 40 minutes after me,” he explained. “I think he was one of the last planes in and he ended up staying on the tarmac for about four hours.”

Carpenter returned home, late Sunday evening, without any major setbacks.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s