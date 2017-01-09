Columbus police investigating fatal crash on Henderson Road

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a crash on Henderson Road that left one person dead.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 7:30am, Monday, officers were called to the intersection of Olentangy River Road and Henderson Road on the report of a crash.

Police say one person was killed in the crash.

The intersection remains closed while police investigate.

