Community helps dad fly across the world to see injured daughter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (WCMH) — When his daughter was injured in a crash on the other side of the world, the father didn’t allow the distance stop him from seeing her.

Duang Tranh Huong’s daughter was a foreign exchange student from Vietnam, studying in Oklahoma City, when the vehicle she was traveling in with three other women, was struck by a drunk driver.

Mandy Starkey-Carson was in the vehicle with Huong’s daughter and did not survive, although her two daughters did. Now Starkey Carson’s husband, Cory, is part of the community helping Huong see his badly injured daughter with the help of an emergency Visa.

“It’s been a lot of emotions in the last five days. This is kind of a highlight. It gives us a little hope so that she has some family here with her,” Cory told KFOR.

Now the two men, who don’t speak the same language, and have never met before, are sharing a pain, but moving forward together.

“He says there’s no way he’s going to leave that hospital tonight.”