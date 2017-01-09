Corrections Officers Evacuated From Massachusetts Maximum Security Prison

SHIRLEY, MA (NBC News) — Police are responding to a developing situation at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts.

According to NBC Boston, approximately 51 inmates in one specific housing unit are reportedly refusing to return to their cells, and corrections officers have been evacuated from the unit.

The prison is the same facility where former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez is being held. It isn’t clear whether his unit is affected.

Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center is a maximum-security prison with about 1,000 inmates. It is the newest state correctional facility in Massachusetts, having opened in 1998.