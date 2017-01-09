Firefighter hospitalized for smoke inhalation after west Columbus fire

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One firefighter was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after an early morning fire in west Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Fire, just before 4am, Monday, emergency crews were called to the 600 block of S. Hague Avenue on the report of a fire.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a fire in the basement of the residence.

While attempting to control the flames, one firefighter suffered smoke inhalation and was transported to the hospital.

A spokesperson for the department said the firefighter was listed in a stable condition.

No word on what caused the fire has been released.

