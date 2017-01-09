Fort Lauderdale victim remembered as loving, kind

SENECAVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Tragedy came without warning to a Senecaville couple, who were among the 13 victims in a mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale International Airport.

70-year-old Shirley Timmons was fatally shot. Her husband, 70-year-old Steve Timmons, was injured when the gunman opened fire.

Shirley was a member of the Senecaville United Methodist Church.

“Our church family is tremendously close,” said Kay Clarks, member of Senecaville United Methodist Church. “It was just so devastating that it could happen to somebody in our small community.”

Parishioners say they will miss seeing Shirley every Sunday.

“She always spoke to you when she came in,” said Bev Dye, member of Senecaville United Methodist Church.

In their youth, Shirley was the gorgeous cheerleader and the homecoming queen while Steve was the man of her dreams. Married for 51 years, they built a family out of love and faith.

In a statement the Timmons family said:

“Shirley Timmons was an amazing daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. For Shirley, it was all about family. She and her husband of 51 years met when they were in the 8th grade. They were high school sweethearts with the perfect love story. She was a cheerleader and Homecoming Queen with the man of her dreams. Together they built a close, loving family with their three daughters, three son-in-laws and eight grandchildren. For Shirley, family meant vacations, football games and holiday traditions. She was the most loving, passionate mother who had a love for life and truly sparkled. She will continue to sparkle through her husband, mother, three daughters and eight grandchildren. She touched many and was loved by all. She will live in our hearts forever and will be truly missed. We love you Mom and Grandma.” —The Timmons Family.

“Just do the things Shirley would want you to do. Keep the faith and live the best life you can live,” said Dye.

The spokesperson for the Timmons family said Steve Timmons is now in stable condition recovering at a Ft. Lauderdale Hospital.