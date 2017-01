ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Glouster, Ohio man was sentenced to life in prison in Athens County on Monday.

Terry L. Smathers, 50, was convicted on two felony counts of rape. He was arrested by the Athens County Sheriff on Oct. 11, 2016.

Judge George P. McCarthy sentenced Smathers to life in prison. Smathers will be able to apply for parole after 15 years. He is also classified as a Tier III sex offender, which requires lifetime reporting in the state of Ohio.