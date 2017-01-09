Homeless man accused of hacking man with machete, tossing body in river

CHARLESTON, WV (WSAZ) — A suspect is in custody after police in Charleston, West Virginia say he hacked a man with a machete, stomped on his head and threw him in the Kanawha River.

Charleston Police arrested Brian Thompson, 23, on Sunday. He’s charged with malicious wounding and attempted murder.

Police say Brandon Robinson, 19, is the victim. They believe that he died, but they have not yet recovered his body.

Dispatchers say the initial call came in as an assault with injuries, saying that two people were attacked and one person was in the river. Investigators say the fight began when Robinson threw a snowball at Thompson’s tent.

Lieutenant Steve Cooper with Charleston Police says once Robinson’s body is found, Thompson will face more charges.