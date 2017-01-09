Hundreds of sea turtles stunned, paralyzed by cold waters

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX (KRIS/WCMH) — Hundreds of sea turtles are on the mend after cold waters left them paralyzed and helpless.

More than 200 turtles washed up along the Texas coast near Corpus Christi over the weekend.

Many were taken to the Padre Island National Seashore Sea Turtle Science and Recovery center.

“Turtles are helpless when they’re on the shoreline. If they’re not found quickly and brought into rehab they will die due to predation from coyotes or birds or exposure to the elements,” said center director Dr. Donna Shaver.

Once brought in, they are warmed slowly with towels. Then weighed, measured, and tagged.

Green Sea Turtles are an endangered species, and Shaver doesn’t see this problem going away overnight.

“We could continue to find cold stunned turtles because it’s gonna take a while before those shallow waters warm up,” she told KRIS. “The quicker we can find these turtles, get them into rehab, the better chance that they will have of survival.”

