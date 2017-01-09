Investigation continues after body dumped outside of business park

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say 33-year-old Savaughn Conner was shot to death sometime Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

Conner’s body was found about 9:30 Sunday morning near the front entrance to a business park on S. James Rd. Medics pronounced Conner dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives say surveillance video captured a vehicle stopping at the entrance at 12:45 am Sunday. One person gets out of the vehicle and pulls Conner’s body out and leaves it. Detectives say the video shows at least one other person was in the vehicle at the time.

“Clearly he was dumped at that location,” said Homicide detective Dave Sicilian. “We’ve been able to at least determine that he was killed somewhere else.”

Family members say Conner, a father of four, was unemployed and hoping to move closer to his children in Florida.

Police are investigating his death as a homicide, the 3rd in Columbus in 2017.

“We’d like anyone at this point who has any information about Mr. Conner and what he was doing Saturday night and where he was Saturday night and perhaps who he was with Saturday night, to give us a call,” Sicilian said.