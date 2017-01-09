Neighborhood frustrated by recurring mail mix-ups

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — From finances to medical information, what you receive in the mail can be quite personal. However, one Columbus neighborhood says they are receiving their neighbors’ mail far too often.

Residents of Harrison West say receiving mail not addressed to them and neighbors receiving their mail have been common issues in recent months.

“This is just an ad, but it’s for Michigan Avenue, which is not this street,” James Martinez said has he looked through his Monday deliveries.

Martinez has lived in Harrison West for slightly more than a year.

“We’ve been getting mail from all over the place. Sometimes, two blocks down. Sometimes, just a couple houses down,” he said.

Martinez does his best to take the mail and packages to the correct addresses, but he knows not everyone will do the same.

“It’s not up to my neighbors to deliver me my mail. I would hope they would, but I don’t expect them to,” Martinez added.

On one local Facebook page, people questioned if certain Columbus neighborhoods were used as USPS training grounds.

The USPS denies that allegation and said that they are “disappointed to learn of this situation” and “every reported customer concern is actively addressed.”

Maria Galloway, the owner of pm gallery in the Short North, said she’s contacted the USPS.

“When I called the Cincinnati office, because that’s the number they gave me, she knew the zip code right away,” Galloway said of the employee who answered the call. “She just sighed.”

Galloway added that her regular carriers are “fantastic,” but many substitutes and outside contractors are prone to mistakes — and that’s bad for business.

“Corners get cut and it is costing us financially,” Galloway explained.

USPS encourages customers to contact 1-800-ASK-USPS immediately with any issues.