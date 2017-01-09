Ohio State Highway Patrol looking for new troopers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol will soon begin accepting applications for new troopers to join its ranks.

OSHP begins accepting applications on February 1, 2017.

According to the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the patrol is looking for 100 applicants for training that begins in the fall.

Minimum requirements:

Age: A cadet must turn 21 years prior to commission. The Ohio Revised Code 5503.02 stipulates that applicants must enter academy training prior to their 35th birthday. There are no exceptions or waiver.

Education: High school diploma or GED.

Driver’s License: Must have a valid operator’s license with no more than 6 points currently on your driving record. Must obtain an Ohio driver’s license prior to commission.

Citizenship: Must be a citizen of the United States.

Residency: Must become a resident of the State of Ohio prior to commission (graduation from the academy).

Vision: You must have uncorrected vision no worse than 20/100 in each eye separately, correctable to 20/20 monocular vision. Color vision must be normal.

Hearing: Hearing level shall not exceed 30 decibels of loss at any of the following frequencies: 500 Hz, 1000 Hz, 2000 Hz, & 3000 Hz in each ear.

Character: Applicant must be of good moral character.

Application Process: Successfully complete every step of the application process.

Training: Attend 24-26 weeks of paramilitary training academy located in Columbus, Ohio.

Potential recruits must fill out an application, pass a written exam, pass a physical fitness assessment, pass a polygraph, agree to a background check and pass a drug screen before being considered by the selection committee.

Recruits will be paid $18.66 per hour during training. Starting salary after graduation is $54,000 per year.

The patrol will hold several career fairs during the application period, including some in central Ohio.

Tap here for career fair dates and more information about becoming an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper.