Ohio Wesleyan professor and journalist accounts shooting in Ft. Lauderdale

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Paul Kostyu was waiting for his flight back home to Columbus, when gunfire erupted from inside Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Kostyu, a journalist of over 40 years, found himself inside of a news story.

“The plane was there ready to be boarded and this was about a half-hour before boarding is when panic struck,” said Kostyu, who is also a professor at Ohio Wesleyan University.

He was in terminal 1. The shooting happened in terminal 2.

“Every now and then, an announcement would come over that there is an incident and everything is being taken care of,” said Kostyu. “Everything was proceeding as if everything was fine.”

Kostyu and other passengers were watching the news reports come over the TV’s by their gates.

“I was under the impression that our flight was going to leave,” he said.

But, then out of nowhere, people started panicking for no-known reason.

“People started diving under chairs and hiding behind kiosks,” said Kostyu. “I crawled out and started taking pictures. I crawled on my belly out to where the main part of the terminal was.”

Eventually, he said they were evacuated to the tarmac and hours later were bused to a Red Cross shelter for the thousands of people who were displaced from the airport.

“I saw people helping other people,” said Kostyu.

Even though what happened was so tragic, he said he saw flashes of humanity.

“Out of something so vile and disruptive, I think it brings out sometimes the good in human beings,” said Kostyu.

He finally flew back to Columbus early on Monday morning.