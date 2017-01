COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State University runningback Curtis Samuel has declared for the NFL Draft.

The junior made the announcement on his twitter account Monday the he will not be coming back to the Buckeyes for his senior year.

Samuel earned first-team All-America status by the Associated Press and The Sporting News.

Samuel joins Noah Brown, Raekwon McMillan, Malik Hooker and Gareon Conley as Buckeyes to declare for the draft.