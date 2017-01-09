Man in critical condition after west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after someone was shot near the intersection if Irene Place and North Central Avenue Monday morning.

The call came in around 12:18 am Monday.

A Columbus police officer was doing routine patrols, when he came across a man sitting in his car on Irene Place. The man appeared to be unresponsive so the officer called in a medic. They discovered the man lived nearby and was suffering from a gun shot wound.

Columbus Police say the victim was transported to Mount Carmel West in critical condition.

There is no word on the suspect currently. The incident is under investigation.

